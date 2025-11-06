Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Integrity Alliance LLC.

Integrity Alliance LLC. cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,081 shares during the period. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.0%

Broadcom stock opened at $358.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $386.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.