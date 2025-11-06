Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 14,650 Vale S.A. $VALE

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 61,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Vale from $13.70 to $13.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vale from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vale from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on Vale from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

NYSE:VALE opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Vale had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

