Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF $IYF

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYF stock opened at $123.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average is $120.39. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $128.07.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

