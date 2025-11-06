Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,111.06. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,888.70. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark D. Wang sold 46,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $2,194,871.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 801,681 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,578.54. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HGV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

