Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in MGM Resorts International $MGM

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. UBS Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.58.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 199.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 242,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $8,571,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,385,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,753,630.76. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,167,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,538.52. This trade represents a 65.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

