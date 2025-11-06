Bank of Montreal Can Has $47.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $47,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.99 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

