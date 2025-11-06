Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 180,060 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 70.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 435,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $39,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 136.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 93,707.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LCII. Wall Street Zen raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.34. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.80.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.34%.

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.