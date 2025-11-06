Assetmark Inc. Buys 537 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 20.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 127.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.2%

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $132.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $121.03 and a 1 year high of $175.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.13.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.64%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

