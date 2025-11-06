Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,299,639 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CUK

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 417.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Carnival were worth $41,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 51.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

