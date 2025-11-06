KeyCorp $KEY Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 245,044 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,898.76. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

