HP Inc. $HPQ Position Decreased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,997 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in HP were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 492.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HSBC set a $30.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HP

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total transaction of $506,133.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711.72. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.