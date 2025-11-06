Huntington National Bank Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

The Hartford Insurance Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $128.22 on Thursday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

