Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,937,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHI stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.