Huntington National Bank Sells 5,243 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,243 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SLB were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in SLB by 48.1% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SLB by 6.1% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SLB by 46.5% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC raised its position in SLB by 23.8% during the second quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in SLB by 4.5% during the second quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 38,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SLB alerts:

SLB Price Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. SLB Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SLB Dividend Announcement

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. SLB’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLB

Insider Transactions at SLB

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.