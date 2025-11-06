Huntington National Bank Sells 410 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 420,575 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after acquiring an additional 213,730 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,820,000 after acquiring an additional 193,655 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,373,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% in the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 110,388 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $313.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.07 and a 200-day moving average of $288.95. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $221.40 and a 52-week high of $318.84.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

