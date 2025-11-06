Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,638 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF $IVOO

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IVOO stock opened at $109.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $84.85 and a 52 week high of $115.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.