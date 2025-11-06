Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $198.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research cut Masimo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

Masimo Trading Down 4.6%

Masimo stock opened at $142.14 on Wednesday. Masimo has a 52 week low of $133.70 and a 52 week high of $194.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.96.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Masimo had a positive return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 24.85%.The business had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,244.20. The trade was a 167.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 176.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

