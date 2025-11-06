Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Autoliv (ALV)

Autoliv (NYSE: ALV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2025 – Autoliv was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/20/2025 – Autoliv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/20/2025 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $133.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Autoliv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2025 – Autoliv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $129.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Autoliv was given a new $133.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/10/2025 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Autoliv was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Autoliv had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Autoliv had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $123.00.

9/27/2025 – Autoliv had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $132.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2025 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2025 – Autoliv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $126.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

