Brilliant Earth Group’s (BRLT) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRLT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brilliant Earth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.20.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $241.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 0.44%.The business had revenue of $97.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brilliant Earth Group stock. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,451 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Brilliant Earth Group worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.



Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

