Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.92 and traded as high as C$3.89. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$3.79, with a volume of 4,091,930 shares changing hands.

DML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Denison Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$3.90 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.93.

The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.92.

Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.

