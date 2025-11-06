The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,900.64 and traded as high as GBX 4,008. The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,970, with a volume of 371,997 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKG shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised The Berkeley Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,550 to GBX 4,900 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,965 price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,891.25.

The firm has a market cap of £3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,834.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,900.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Neil Eady bought 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,773 per share, for a total transaction of £49,992.25. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

