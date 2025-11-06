Unilever (LON:ULVR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,581.37 and traded as high as GBX 4,669. Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,651.68, with a volume of 3,117,157 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULVR shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,570 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,900 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,800 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,100 to GBX 5,050 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,120 price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,488.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,562.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,581.37. The stock has a market cap of £112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets.

