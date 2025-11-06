Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 528.34 and traded as high as GBX 576. Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 563, with a volume of 521,262 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 target price on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 570.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 563.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 528.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Pete Raby acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 544 per share, for a total transaction of £32,640. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

