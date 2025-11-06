ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.83 and traded as high as C$53.35. ATCO shares last traded at C$53.02, with a volume of 193,645 shares traded.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ACO.X. TD Securities decreased their target price on ATCO from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.25.
Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.
