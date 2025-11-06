ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$50.83 and traded as high as C$53.35. ATCO shares last traded at C$53.02, with a volume of 193,645 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACO.X. TD Securities decreased their target price on ATCO from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$56.25.

Get ATCO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACO.X

ATCO Stock Performance

About ATCO

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.83.

(Get Free Report)

Atco Ltd is a Canadian holding company that offers gas, electric, and infrastructure solutions. The largest subsidiary of the company is Canadian utilities, which operates natural gas, electricity, and logistical services. Atco’s primary segments include Structures and Logistics; Utilities; Energy Infrastructure; Neltume Ports and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.