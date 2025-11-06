LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 191.28 and traded as high as GBX 194.40. LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 193.80, with a volume of 4,335,534 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 219 to GBX 224 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 231.33.

LondonMetric Property Stock Up 0.5%

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 184.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 191.28.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

