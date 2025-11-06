Realty Income Corporation $O Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 816,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $47,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Realty Income by 142.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on O. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $56.12 on Thursday. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

