Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,618 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $54,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE LHX opened at $287.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $193.09 and a 52 week high of $308.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $287.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.09.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.63.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

