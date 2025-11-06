Burney Co. Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.7%
NYSE CMG opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $66.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
