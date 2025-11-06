Burney Co. Sells 11,440 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 17.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 16,500 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,340. The trade was a 29.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $100,093.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $254,072.32. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 128,344 shares of company stock worth $8,480,198 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE TNL opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.47. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 10.36%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho set a $86.00 price objective on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

