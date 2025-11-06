Burney Co. Has $451,000 Stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Burney Co. grew its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CLEAR Secure by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 61.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $565,281.00. Following the sale, the president owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $448,174.50. This represents a 55.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,972.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,256. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,027 shares of company stock worth $1,250,703. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

NYSE:YOU opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.23.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 122.69%. CLEAR Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered CLEAR Secure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

CLEAR Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Further Reading

