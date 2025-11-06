Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 205.1% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BIL opened at $91.49 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

