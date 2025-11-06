iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Position Lessened by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tassel Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tassel Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN opened at $176.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

