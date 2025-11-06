Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 434.3% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,301.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,304.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,377.13. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,646.00 and a 52 week high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,822.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.