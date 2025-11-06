Burney Co. Buys New Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Burney Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $914,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AEIS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,961.17. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 15.8%

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $225.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.72. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 102.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $232.05.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.54 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.500-2.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.