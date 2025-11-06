Burney Co. Trims Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,107.1% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $420,844.91. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,081.53. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.04. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.70 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

