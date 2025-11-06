Sigma Planning Corp Trims Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after buying an additional 255,736 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 350,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

CGXU stock opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.17 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.69.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

