Burney Co. Has $584,000 Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 42,223 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $167.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.59. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.25 and a 52 week high of $423.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

