Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.37 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 40,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 10,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 201,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,891,000 after acquiring an additional 62,279 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,247,057.48. The trade was a 13.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.15, for a total value of $229,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,144,420.80. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,420 shares of company stock valued at $19,980,884 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $610.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.28 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $560.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.