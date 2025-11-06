Bank of Montreal Can Buys 277,925 Shares of Synchrony Financial $SYF

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,925 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $38,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20,366.7% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 36.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 12,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $894,605.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,014,219.42. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $591,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,402.17. This trade represents a 18.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $1,707,292 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $40.54 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.10%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

