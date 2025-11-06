Insider Selling: Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) President Sells $2,519,142.00 in Stock

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) President Sumner Waring III sold 30,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $2,519,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 295,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,542,262.88. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Service Corporation International Stock Down 0.1%

SCI opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $89.37.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Corporation International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Corporation International by 225.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Service Corporation International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

