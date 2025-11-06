Insider Selling: Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) CFO Sells $4,999,725.00 in Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,999,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,676,150. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gunnar Wiedenfels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $10,350,463.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.73. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $23.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.79. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.07) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,462.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 318,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 456,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 34,644 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 77.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 221,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 96,545 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Arete Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

