EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EVEX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on EVE from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE EVEX opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.82. EVE has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that EVE will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in EVE by 144.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in EVE during the third quarter worth $38,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in EVE during the first quarter worth $39,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in EVE during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in EVE during the first quarter worth $57,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

