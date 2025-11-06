Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Given New $96.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

