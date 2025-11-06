Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $143.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,321.08. This trade represents a 41.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGR. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ingredion by 35.4% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $569,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.4% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 771,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 65.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

