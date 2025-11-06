UWM (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $3,435,010.56 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $3,435,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,232,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,899,845.12. This represents a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $3,393,265.64.

On Friday, October 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $3,333,630.04.

On Wednesday, October 29th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $3,399,229.20.

On Monday, October 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $3,476,755.48.

On Friday, October 24th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $3,500,609.72.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $3,417,119.88.

On Monday, October 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $3,315,739.36.

On Friday, October 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $3,202,431.72.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $3,214,358.84.

On Monday, October 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $3,142,796.12.

UWM Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $5.64 on Thursday. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. UWM had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $758.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UWMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,872,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in UWM by 116.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,806 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 1,144.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,205 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,032,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in UWM by 93.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,758,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

