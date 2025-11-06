Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,241 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,889,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,506,000 after acquiring an additional 751,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,414,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,232 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,402,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,230,000 after acquiring an additional 194,860 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTR opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.33, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $75.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $179,444.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,446.88. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $23,553,233.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,056,396.80. This represents a 21.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 583,061 shares of company stock valued at $42,509,302 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

