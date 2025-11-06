Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December $UDEC

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 50.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at approximately $589,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

UDEC stock opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.75 million, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.