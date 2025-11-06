Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 109,691,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,187,000 after buying an additional 4,920,805 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after buying an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

