Sigma Planning Corp Trims Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF $FSIG

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,890 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $19.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

