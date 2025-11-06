OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $59.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. JMP Securities set a $70.00 price target on OneMain in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $60.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81. OneMain has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $2,083,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,464. This trade represents a 13.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $611,102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,541,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,282,000. Cooperman Leon G lifted its stake in OneMain by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 889,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,454,000 after purchasing an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,870,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,595,000 after buying an additional 526,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.